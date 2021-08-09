'Maple Arch 21' multinational command-staff exercises to be held in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

'Maple Arch 21' multinational command-staff exercises will be held in Georgia for the first time, Trend reports referring to the Georgian Ministry of Defense.

'Maple Arch 21' exercise is an annual multinational exercise that aims to foster international military relations, exchange of information and best practices.

The Military Training and Cooperation Program (MTCP) organizes this yearly exercise that provides training to developing, non-NATO countries. A special conference was held at the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) to discuss prep issues and details.

The Georgian Eastern Command will head the two-week-long military exercise at the JTEC in November. Georgian, Canadian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Polish and Turkish soldiers will take part in the training.

Georgia joined the 'Maple Arch 21' exercise in 2018.

