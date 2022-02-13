Georgia's National Bank observes decrease in official reserve assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Georgia’s official reserve assets in January 2022 totaled $4.07 billion, which is a decrease of 3 percent, compared to $4.2 billion over the previous month, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

According to the NBG, the official reserve assets over the reporting period of 2022 also decreased by 0.7 percent year-on-year ($4.1 billion in January 2021).

Meanwhile, the reserves in convertible foreign currencies out of total official reserve assets in Georgia in January 2022 amounted to $3.5 billion, which is a decrease of 7.8 percent, compared to $3.8 billion over the same period of 2021, and 5.4 percent, compared to $3.7 billion in December 2021.

Meanwhile, the special drawing rights (SDRs) in the reporting period of 2022 amounted to $483.8 million of the total assets – a decrease of 0.5 percent, compared to $486.5 million in December 2021. However, the current figure increased by 127.2 percent, compared to $212.9 million in January 2021.

