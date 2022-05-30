Zelensky sacks head of Security Service of Ukraine office in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) office in the Kharkiv region.

Zelensky said this in a nightly video address, Тrend reports citing Ukrinform.

"I came and figured out the situation. I fired the head of the SBU office in the region. Because he was not working to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but only thinking about himself. Law enforcement officers will find out what his motives were," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine will definitely liberate the entire territory. And everyone at the local and state level should work for this result, Zelensky said.