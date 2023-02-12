Object downed in Canadian airspace potentially threatened civil aviation — minister

An unidentified object that was shot down in the Canadian airspace on Saturday posed a potential threat to the civilian aviation, Canadian National Defense Minister Anita Anand told reporters during a virtual briefing, Trend reports citing TASS.

In her words, the object was flying at the altitude of approximately 14,000 feet (4.2 km) and "posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight."

The object was fired upon some 100 miles over the US-Canadian border, above the Canadian territory in central Yukon, the minister said.