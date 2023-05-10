Mexico declares end of COVID-19 health emergency

Mexico has declared an end to the COVID-19 health emergency in keeping with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The decision was made given that the conditions the WHO took into account to suspend the public health emergency of international concern have been met," Lopez-Gatell said at a press conference.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed a decree that marked the end of the initial March 23, 2020 document declaring the start of the health emergency.

On May 5, the WHO declared the end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency due to the steady decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

According to Lopez-Gatell, 95 percent of Mexico's population has the antibodies needed to repel the virus, providing the country with a "high level of immunity."