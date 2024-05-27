Czech national team wins World Hockey Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Hockey players of the Czech national team won a gold medal at the home world championship in 2024, Trend reports.

The Czech team defeated the Swiss team in the final with a score of 2:0 (0:0, 0:0, 2:0).

According to the information, in the 50th minute the goal was scored by David Pastrnak, who defends the colors of Florida from the National Hockey League at the club level. In the 60th minute, David Kampf (Toronto) scored the second goal.

As a result, the Czech Republic became the champion and Switzerland the silver medalist. The bronze medal was won by Sweden, which defeated reigning world champion Canada in the match for third place.