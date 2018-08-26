Saudi forces intercept rocket fired by Houthis at kingdom’s southwest

26 August 2018 04:00 (UTC+04:00)

A missile fired by the Houthi rebels from Yemen was intercepted Saturday over the Saudi southwestern province of Najran, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Saudi air defenses struck the rocket down as it was approaching the provincial capital Najran, according to the Riyadh-based Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster.

The incident is the latest in a string of missile launches by the rebels from Yemeni territory targeting different cities in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, Al Arabiya TV reported that Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi groupat Saudi southern Jizan province.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Arabia to apply for $12 billion loan after Aramco IPO stalls
Arab World 23 August 23:00
U.S. is committed to Canada, Saudi Arabia ties amid spat: State Dept.
US 23 August 19:38
Saudi Arabia intercepts missile shot from Yemen
Arab World 22 August 04:41
U.S. welcomes Saudi Arabia's pledge of $100 million for Syria
US 17 August 08:13
Uzbekistan Airways opening regular flights to Saudi Arabia
Tourism 15 August 20:04
UN chief calls for independent probe into airstrike on school bus in Yemen
Arab World 10 August 04:00
Latest
6.1-magnitude quake jolts western Iran
Society 03:14
Afghanistan's four top security officials resign - government sources
Other News 02:29
Tourist bus overturns in Bulgaria: at least 15 people dead
Europe 01:28
UN chief condemns killing of peacekeeper in Central African Republic
Other News 00:14
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 23:13
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 23:12
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of agropark built by Buta Group LLC in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 23:10
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Kurdmashi-Kalband-Girk highway after reconstruction and repair (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 23:09
President Ilham Aliyev launches newly-reconstructed 110/35/10 kV Ismayilli substation (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 23:07