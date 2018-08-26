Saudi forces intercept rocket fired by Houthis at kingdom’s southwest

A missile fired by the Houthi rebels from Yemen was intercepted Saturday over the Saudi southwestern province of Najran, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Saudi air defenses struck the rocket down as it was approaching the provincial capital Najran, according to the Riyadh-based Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster.

The incident is the latest in a string of missile launches by the rebels from Yemeni territory targeting different cities in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, Al Arabiya TV reported that Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi groupat Saudi southern Jizan province.

