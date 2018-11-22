Tesla cuts China car prices to absorb hit from trade war tariffs

22 November 2018 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is cutting the price of its Model X and Model S cars in China, the U.S. firm said on Thursday, in a shift in strategy that will see it take more of a hit from tariffs linked to a biting trade war between China and the United States, Reuters reports.

The electric carmaker, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, said it will cut prices of the two models by 12-26 percent to make the cars more “affordable” in the world’s top auto market, where sales of so-called new-energy vehicles are rising fast.

The move comes amid severe trade tensions between China and the United States, which has seen extra tariffs slapped on U.S. imports into the country, including automobiles, hurting Tesla which imports all the cars it currently sells in the market.

“We are absorbing a significant part of the tariff to help make our cars more affordable for customers in China,” Tesla said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The move marks a shift from July when Tesla was one of the first U.S. carmakers to raise prices in the market in response to tariffs. The firm hiked prices then on its Model X and S cars by about 20 percent.

Tesla warned last month it was facing major problems with selling cars in China due to new tariffs that would force it to accelerate investment in its first overseas Gigafactory in Shanghai.

The carmaker last month secured the site for the facility, which will help it avoid steep import tariffs.

The firm, which recently launched pre-sales of its new Model 3 car in China, added in its statement that the car’s pricetag would start from 540,000 yuan ($77,928.83) for a dual motor all-wheel drive version, and 595,000 yuan for a performance version.

Before the price hike in July, Tesla had lowered prices on its models in China in May, after Beijing had said it would cut import tariffs for all auto imports.

($1 = 6.9294 Chinese yuan)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
State radio: China will improve e-commerce retail import policy
China 21 November 16:30
CNPC talks its investments in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 November 16:13
USTR says China has failed to alter 'unfair, unreasonable' trade practices
US 21 November 13:22
Russian hi-tech firms design new blades to boost combat helicopters’ speed
Russia 21 November 13:16
Russian official: Chinese banks’ referring to sanctions of third countries unfounded
China 21 November 10:44
Iran's deputy oil minister talks CNPC's role in South Pars project
Oil&Gas 21 November 10:20
Latest
Azerbaijani fruit juices to be exported to New Zealand (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:22
Japan sees signs of weakness signs in Asia, keeps rosy view of own economy
Other News 13:06
Diplomat: Militant training underway at US base in Syria's Al-Tanf
US 13:02
Iran announces volume of imported microphones, microphone stands
Economy news 13:01
Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 12:59
Azerbaijani confectionery company at international food expo in Tashkent (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:42
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents (PHOTO)
Politics 12:39
Iran discloses Runna car price
Economy news 12:22
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company eyes to add more large seaports to its list
Economy news 12:08