Europe 3 April 2021 20:05 (UTC+04:00)
UK records another 3,423 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Another 3,423 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,357,091, according to official figures released Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 10 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,826. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 31.4 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the official figures.

The latest figures came as the government's Global Travel Taskforce is due to publish its plan on how to restart non-essential foreign travel this month.

According to local media reports, fully vaccinated Britons may be allowed to avoid quarantine on their return from international holidays.

Under the plan, all travellers returning to Britain will be expected to have a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.

But those who are fully vaccinated could need fewer tests after visiting low-risk countries and may avoid the 10-day quarantine on return from medium-risk countries, said the report.

Lockdown restrictions in England further eased on Monday, allowing up to six people or two households to meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

From April 12, non-essential retail, as well as restaurants and pubs, if serving people outdoors, will be allowed to reopen in England.

On Feb. 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his "roadmap" exiting the lockdown, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic in the country. The four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

Experts have warned Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

