Hungary expects Gazprom CEO to arrive on September 27 to sign gas contract

The Hungarian authorities are expecting Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller to travel to the country on September 27 to sign the long-term gas supply contract, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

"I am happy to tell you that next Monday CEO Alexei Miller is coming to Budapest to take part in the signing ceremony of the new long-term gas delivery agreement between Russia and Hungary, which means that from 1 of October <…> another 15-year-long contract is being in power. We buy 4,5 billion cube meters of gas on the annual basis. The delivery routes will be through Austria and Serbia," he said.

"Our cooperation with Russia regarding energy security is very fair, successful and Russia contributes a lot to ensuring the energy security of Hungary," the minister added.