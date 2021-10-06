Sweden, Denmark pause Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups

Sweden and Denmark said on Wednesday they are pausing the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups after reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Swedish health agency said it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and later as data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults that had been vaccinated. Those conditions involve an inflammation of the heart or its lining.

"The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the health agency said, adding the risk of being affected was very small.

Shares of Moderna fell 4.9%, or $16.08, to $316.11 in afternoon trading.