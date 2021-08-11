Israel reports 5,695 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,695 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 910,569, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 16 to 6,571, the ministry said.

The number of active cases increased to 36,251, the highest since March 10, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 373 to 388, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 867,747 after 2,164 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people who have received the first dose of the vaccine in Israel reached nearly 5.82 million, or 62.4 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken the second dose and nearly 620,000 have got the third one.