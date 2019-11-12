OAS to meet on Bolivia situation on Tuesday

12 November 2019 00:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of American States plans to hold a special meeting on the situation in Bolivia at its Washington headquarters on Tuesday, the OAS said on Monday after the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The session is set for 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) and has been called at the request of the United States, Venezuela, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru and the Dominican Republic, the OAS said.

While the United States has expressed support for Morales’ resignation, which he announced on Sunday, Venezuela has joined with some of his leftist allies decrying the turn of events as a “coup.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bolivian armed forces orders operations to 'neutralize' armed groups
Other News 11 November 07:27
Evo Morales Resigns From Bolivian Presidency Amid Calls From Military, Police
World 11 November 01:18
Bolivia's military calls on Morales to step down as election fallout widens
Other News 11 November 01:10
Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit
Other News 10 November 16:07
Bolivia’s Morales denounces protests by 'violent groups'
Other News 9 November 18:08
Bolivian police seen joining scattered anti-Morales protests
Other News 9 November 07:13
Latest
Sudan needs up to $5 billion in budget support to prevent collapse
Arab World 11 November 23:49
Hezbollah leader criticizes U.S. for imposing economic siege on Lebanon
Arab World 11 November 23:21
10 suspected terrorists killed during their ambush on gendarmerie post in eastern Burkina Faso
Other News 11 November 23:00
Court orders Netherlands to repatriate Dutch children from Syria
Arab World 11 November 22:17
Minister: Latvia invites Azerbaijan specialists to develop business ideas in field of start-up (Exclusive)
Business 11 November 21:39
Malaysian firms eye expansion in China
World 11 November 21:11
Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts
Europe 11 November 20:35
Tunisia's Interior Ministry denies return of fighters from terror hotbeds
Arab World 11 November 20:03
5.4-magnitude quake hits southern France, 4 injured
Europe 11 November 19:12