New Zealand to expect more heat for summer

1 December 2019 06:43 (UTC+04:00)

New Zealanders can expect more above average temperatures for summer across the country, according to New Zealand National Institute of Water and Atmospheric (Niwa) Research on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said that heat waves will be probably coming through semi-regularly as New Zealand go through December.

"We've seen record or near-record temperatures, dozens of them as we went through November. We could be dealing with more of that as we go through the rest of the summer season," said Noll.

He said the hot weather was due to the warming ocean around New Zealand.

"Our ocean temperatures are warming up, and the last couple of years we've had marine heat waves in our coastal waters," said Noll.

Climate change was definitely part of the conversation, he said. "We live in a warming world. So these temperature extremes, they become more likely, the warmer our temperatures get."

Some of New Zealand cities have had water restrictions and fire bans due to the dryness and rain deficit caused by hot weather.

Fire emergencies surged across New Zealand as the weather is getting warmer from October. A large fire broke out in pine trees north of Dunedin in early November. On Oct. 22, fire broke out in Auckland SkyCity Convention centre construction site, burnt down the roof of the scheduled 2021 APEC meeting venue.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New Zealand central bank plans to ramp up oversight of banks
Other News 27 November 11:59
5.9-magnitude quake jolts New Zealand, felt by thousands
Other News 24 November 05:23
Pilot killed in private plane crash at New Zealand lake
World 22 November 07:19
NZ central bank holds rates, clips doves' wings as kiwi soars
Other News 13 November 08:15
Former Air New Zealand chief joins opposition ahead of 2020 elections
Other News 5 November 03:25
New Zealand PM Ardern announces upgrade of free trade deal with China
Other News 4 November 09:50
Latest
Minor and adult injured in shooting in New Orleans
US 05:55
Naval exercises of Iran, Russia, China to begin in late December
Russia 05:19
German social democrats elect new leaders
Europe 04:29
Five suspected cartel gunmen killed in Mexican town near US border
Other News 03:37
Houthi rebels say 2nd aircraft shot down over Yemen in 2 days
Arab World 02:35
Tunisians protest in southern town after man sets himself alight
Other News 01:49
Dutch police arrest 35-year-old suspect in Hague stabbings
Europe 01:10
People convicted of terror offenses must serve full prison terms: UK PM
Europe 00:12
Islamic State says London Bridge attack carried out by one of its fighters
Other News 30 November 23:23