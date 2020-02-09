Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore rises to 40

Seven new coronavirus cases were registered in Singapore by Saturday, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 40, the country's health ministry said in a press release, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"As of 8 February 2020, 12pm [04:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven additional cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in Singapore. Of these, five are linked to previously announced cases", the ministry said.

On 7 February, the ministry confirmed 33 coronavirus cases.

The ministry also said on the same day that two people had been discharged from hospitals, and most of the people infected with the virus in Singapore were in stable condition. The health authorities added that only two patients were in critical condition.

China first detected the novel strain of coronavirus in Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to more than 20 countries, with more than 720 confirmed deaths worldwide and over 34,000 infected.