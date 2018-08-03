Russian military deliver over 47 tons of humanitarian cargo to Syrians

The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria has delivered over 47 tons of humanitarian cargo to local residents of the war-torn country within a one-week period, Russia’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the daily, local residents received over 47 tons of aid consisting of foodstuffs and medicine during six humanitarian operations in one week provided by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides.

The staff of the center was also reported to render medical assistance to over 500 civilians in Syria within the same period.

The daily also reported that a total of 1.445 million Syrian refugees returned to their houses, which they abandoned in September 2015.

