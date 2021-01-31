Russia records over 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the past day

Russia confirmed 18,359 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the overall caseload in the country reached 3,850,439, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The average coronavirus growth rate reached 0.48%.

Some 20,040 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia over the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 3,300,004. For the sixth day in a row, the number of recoveries surpassed new cases. According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries rose to 85.7% of all those infected.

Russia confirmed 485 deaths from the coronavirus in the past day versus 512 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 73,182. The average mortality rate remained at 1.9%, according to the crisis center.

Currently, 477,253 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.