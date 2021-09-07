Russia, Syrian helicopter pilots conduct first joint exercise in desert

Russia 7 September 2021 12:19 (UTC+04:00)
Russia, Syrian helicopter pilots conduct first joint exercise in desert

The first joint exercise of Russian and Syrian helicopter pilots has taken place in a Syrian desert, Chief of Aviation of the Russian forces in Syria Andrei Yermakov told reporters, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Today, we completed the final phase of a joint tactical flight training involving the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force. During the training, we practiced cooperation between Russian and Syrian air units during missions aimed at hitting predetermined and impromptu targets, as well as at facilitating the landing of tactical airborne units," Yermakov said, adding that it was the first exercise involving Russian and Syrian helicopter pilots.

A Syrian Air Force representative, in turn, highlighted the importance of such drills for Syrian pilots.

The exercise involved Russia’s Mil Mi-8 transport helicopters and Kamov Ka-52 combat helicopters, while Syria used the Mil Mi-24 helicopters. The drills took place in a Syrian desert under simulated combat conditions.

The Russian Aerospace Force has been deployed to Syria since 2015. During this period, Syrian government forces, supported by Russian pilots, has liberated most of the country from Islamist militants.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkmenistan to increase electricity export to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
Turkmenistan to increase electricity export to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan names new defense minister
Kyrgyzstan names new defense minister
Kyrgyzstan administers 2,999 vaccines over past day
Kyrgyzstan administers 2,999 vaccines over past day
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's Council on Agrarian Subsidies reveals subsidy rates for 2022 Economy 12:51
Shares of Uzvtortsvetmet put up for sale in Uzbekistan Finance 12:33
British sportscar maker Lotus plans China sales expansion to take on Porsche Europe 12:28
Farmers in Azerbaijan can use subsidies within two years from issuance date - ministry Economy 12:27
Tbilisi International Airport sees increase in passenger traffic Transport 12:25
Turkmenistan to increase electricity export to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 12:21
Russia, Syrian helicopter pilots conduct first joint exercise in desert Russia 12:19
Cargo movements in Iranian ports increase - Ports and Maritime Organization Transport 12:11
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 7 Uzbekistan 12:07
Azerbaijan, Turkey continue joint naval training exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:03
Azerbaijan to provide subsidies to farmers engaged in liberated lands Economy 11:54
Azerbaijan's 10th place at Paralympic Games in Tokyo - big victory, deputy minister says Society 11:52
Azerbaijan to start issuing subsidies to farmers depending on production volume - ministry Economy 11:47
Output volume at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields revealed Oil&Gas 11:46
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for September 7 Georgia 11:45
Another group of athletes back in Azerbaijan from Tokyo Paralympics (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:37
Uzbekistan Railways held discussions with domestic and foreign investors Business 11:35
US dollar reaches record price in Uzbekistan Finance 11:32
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 11:30
Turkish energy ministry re-extends TPAO license for oil, gas exploration Oil&Gas 11:22
Kazakhstan increases import of Swiss made goods Business 11:21
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry talks vaccination of adolescents against COVID-19 Society 11:19
Iran boost exports to Lebanon Business 11:18
Kazakhstan records monthly inflation growth in August 2021 Kazakhstan 11:13
Azerbaijan increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 11:08
Uzbekistan plans to triple production of pharmaceuticals Business 10:57
Iran's Ministry of Agriculture Jihad announces new prices for guaranteed purchase of agricultural products Business 10:55
Latest data on cargo shipment via Turkish ports published Turkey 10:53
Executive Power in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul to engage repair services via tender Tenders 10:52
Number of vehicles handled by Turkish ports during 8M2021 unveiled Turkey 10:51
President of Turkmenistan to pay official visit to Uzbekistan Turkmenistan 10:50
Turkey reveals total number of ships received by domestic ports in 8M2021 Turkey 10:40
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:39
Financial Times talks downward trend in global wheat production Business 10:39
EXPRO reveals plans for capex by late 2021 Oil&Gas 10:37
IMF expects annual inflation rise in Azerbaijan Finance 10:35
Uzbekinvest, ICIEC to jointly insure regional investment projects Finance 10:32
EXPRO to spend almost half of research & dev’t spending on carbon reduction Oil&Gas 10:30
EXPRO’s total revenue grows with strong performance in 2 regions Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran’s exports from Mirjaveh border checkpoint up Business 10:17
IMF forecasts economic growth in Azerbaijan Finance 10:17
Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan plans to end 2021 with profit - chairman Finance 10:16
Iranian currency rates for September 7 Finance 10:13
Swiss Stadler company seeking contribution to tram transport dev't in Azerbaijan Transport 10:13
Iran expects Home Appliance Industries to improve Iran 10:12
London takes aim at New York with five-year financial plan Europe 10:00
Peruvian President reports of agreement on domestic production of Sputnik V Russia 09:56
Iran's share of non-oil exports in region declines - Trade Promotion Organization Business 09:55
Iran eyes co-op with Afghanistan in industrial sector Iran 09:50
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts to purchase IT equipment via tender Tenders 09:45
Swiss Stadler ready to supply additional trains to Azerbaijan Transport 09:45
Association of European Businesses, Uzbek EUROUZ signs Memorandum of Cooperation Business 09:43
Azerbaijan to vaccinate citizens aged 16-18 against COVID-19 - Health Ministry Society 09:35
Turkmen Khazar Consortium to buy vehicle via tender Tenders 09:32
Azerbaijan, Turkey continue "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:31
Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment Oil&Gas 09:26
Azerbaijani-Arabian joint energy projects to save millions of CBM of natural gas per year Oil&Gas 09:23
Japan PM candidate Kishida calls for $270 bln-plus stimulus package Other News 08:43
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays official visit to Switzerland Kazakhstan 08:26
Azerbaijan, UNIDO working to finalize five-year Cooperation Framework Business 08:00
S.Korea tests first submarine-launched ballistic missile Other News 07:41
Georgia exports record number of goats and sheep Business 07:05
Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks Israel 06:44
Turkey reports 20,033 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:57
Guinea coup leader promises national government as politicians arrested Other News 05:11
Algeria police arrest 27 suspected members of separatist group Arab World 04:06
G20 ministers agree on plan to provide poor countries with COVID-19 vaccines World 03:07
Saudi Arabia announces project to revive historic Jeddah Arab World 02:32
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near Kitimat, Canada Other News 02:02
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signs decree changing social media regulations Other News 01:35
Brazil football legend Pele recovering after tumor operation World 00:57
Hundreds of health centres at risk of closure in Afghanistan - WHO World 00:29
Turkey keen to create technopark in Uzbekistan Turkey 00:00
UK's coronavirus cases top 7 mln Europe 6 September 23:29
Georgia’s number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises down Tourism 6 September 22:54
Austria to give Iran 1mn Covid-19 vaccines Iran 6 September 22:34
Turkey launches COVID-19 test scheme for the unvaccinated Turkey 6 September 22:30
Turkey may consider foreign partnership for gas extraction Oil&Gas 6 September 22:23
Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida US 6 September 21:57
Uzbek bank, ICD sign private sector financing agreement Uzbekistan 6 September 21:26
Azerbaijani gymnast takes part in World Cup in Slovenia (PHOTO) Society 6 September 21:25
Can Southern Gas Corridor supply East Mediterranean gas? Oil&Gas 6 September 21:01
Georgia shows strong commitment to transitioning to clean energy - GGF Oil&Gas 6 September 20:39
Kazakhstan looks to increase exports to Lithuania Business 6 September 19:40
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL boosts petroleum products sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 6 September 18:48
Iran's MCI and domestic companies collaborate to produce antennas Business 6 September 18:47
Geostat unveils TOP-3 countries exporting sugar to Georgia Business 6 September 18:44
Apple exports from Georgia increases Business 6 September 18:44
Georgia reduces milk imports in 7M2021 Business 6 September 18:43
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of logistical center in Sivas (Exclusive) Turkey 6 September 18:38
Turkey's export value of cement increases for 8M2021 Turkey 6 September 18:38
Season of wheat purchasing from farmers in Iran's Fars Province wraps up Business 6 September 18:35
Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to Turkey Transport 6 September 18:32
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 7 Oil&Gas 6 September 18:31
Passenger traffic at Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport in recovers Business 6 September 18:21
Eurostat reveals exports data of Turkmen oil products to EU countries Oil&Gas 6 September 18:15
Revenue from tomato export in Georgia up Business 6 September 18:13
Turkmen vegetable oil production company reveals output since beginning of 2021 Turkmenistan 6 September 18:11
European natural gas prices set to decline in coming months Oil&Gas 6 September 18:10
Uzbekneftegaz successfully prevents environmental pollution Oil&Gas 6 September 18:09
All news