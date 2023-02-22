Putin, Biden have not used Moscow-Washington hotline yet — Kremlin

The Kremlin-White House hotline, created after the Caribbean Crisis, keeps functioning, but the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, have not used it yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview, Trend reports citing TASS.

He gave a positive answer to the question of whether this channel of communications keeps functioning. "Undoubtedly, [the two leaders] may use [this line] if they want to," the Kremlin spokesman said.

However, he said that no situations necessitating the use of the hotline have emerged so far.