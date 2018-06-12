Turkey to build hydroelectric power plants via tender

12 June 2018 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey to repair roads via tender
Turkey 09:49
Turkey’s national railway company announces tender
Turkey 8 June 09:37
Tender announced in Azerbaijan for construction of settlement for IDPs
Tenders 7 June 20:02
Turkey’s Ministry of National Education to buy server via tender
Turkey 7 June 19:36
Turkish state company opens tender for maintenance services, software update
Turkey 7 June 19:31
Major cement plant in Azerbaijan eyes to increase production
Economy news 7 June 16:46
Holcim Azerbaijan presents new unique product - new Spesial 400 to construction market
Economy news 6 June 15:00
Tender: Turkish state-owned company CAYKUR to buy coal
Turkey 6 June 09:35
Turkey's education ministry opens tender
Turkey 2 June 09:20
Turkmen ministry to build sports complex via tender
Tenders 1 June 10:52
Turkey opens tender to create infrastructure for construction of over 300 houses
Turkey 31 May 20:52
Kazakhstan launches construction of Big Almaty Ring Road
Economy news 31 May 15:13
Turkmenistan's "Gazyk" oil and gas company ready for work in Caspian region
Oil&Gas 29 May 12:17
Turkey’s ministry to build Olympic sports complex through tender
Tenders 29 May 09:39
Turkey’s General Directorate of Highways opens tender for consulting services
Tenders 26 May 15:29
Construction site of TAPI pipeline's Afghan segment attacked, Turkmenistan says
Oil&Gas 22 May 17:51
Tender: Turkey’s Health Ministry seeking contractors for hospital construction
Tenders 22 May 12:50
Turkish transport company opens tender for building construction
Tenders 17 May 20:03