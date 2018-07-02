Turkish Armed Forces encircle base of terrorists in northern Iraq

2 July 2018 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces have encircled a base of terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq in the Zagros Mountains on the border with Iran, Turkish media reported July 2, citing military sources.

Presently, the Turkish Armed Forces are preparing for a military operation against PKK militants in the Zagros Mountains.

On June 11, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq.

He stressed that the Turkish Air Force destroyed 14 bases of the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is determined to fight PKK," Erdogan said at the time.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

