Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Mideast situation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in the Middle East with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meeting on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference, Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed in detail the situation in the Middle East region with a focus on resolving the crisis in Syria in the context of the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandums of understanding adopted on Sept. 17, 2018 and Oct. 22, 2019 in Sochi, the statement said.
Some issues of bilateral relations were also touched upon, it added.
