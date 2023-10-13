Turkish President holds phone call with French President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a telephone conversation, the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration said, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the conversation they discussed the humanitarian situation in the region, the work done to ensure peace, and the steps to be taken in connection with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is escalating every day.

President Erdogan stressed that human rights abuses against Gaza's civilians are unacceptable, that Turkey is working to assist them, and that Western nations in particular should take action to defuse the situation.