US calls on Turkey not to take action in Syria’s Afrin

The U.S. State Department on Thursday urged Turkey not to take any action in northern Syria, calling on Ankara to remain focused on fight against ISIS terrorist group, Turkish media reported.

At a news briefing, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the U.S. wanted Turkey to abstain from violence in the northwestern city of Afrin.

"We would call [...] on the Turks to not take any actions of that sort,” Nauert said.

“We don't want them to engage in violence but we want them to keep focused on ISIS,” she said.

