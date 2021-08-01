COVID-19 disproportionately affects U.S. people of color

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color in the United States, U.S. news magazine Newsweek reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The survey, conducted by U.S. market analytics company The Harris Poll, revealed that nearly one in four Latina women in the United States have reported losing a family member to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Latina women are at least 5 percent more likely to get infected or have a family member who contracts COVID-19 than other women of color, according to the poll.

Nearly 80 percent of Latina women have reported feeling personally affected by the pandemic, whether they underwent falling ill, losing a family member, unemployment or eviction.

At least 37 percent of Latina women also reported facing mental health difficulties amid the pandemic, as compared to 29 percent of Black women and 34 percent of Asian American and Pacific Islander women.