BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The United States began supplying equipment to the Gaza Strip to open a temporary port and deliver humanitarian aid, US Central Command wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The US Navy ship General Frank S. Besson reportedly left the base on March 9 and headed for the eastern Mediterranean.

According to the information, the ship is carrying equipment intended to create a temporary port for the delivery of vital humanitarian supplies to the Palestinian enclave.