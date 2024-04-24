US calls on Iraq to ensure safety of American forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Washington asked the Iraqi government to ensure the safety of American soldiers amid attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria, US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a briefing for journalists, Trend reports.

"On April 22, pro-Iranian military groups launched two unsuccessful attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria. These are the first attacks on coalition targets since February 4," Ryder said.

He added that these strikes threaten the safety of coalition forces and personnel in Iraq.

"We call on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of American troops in Iraq and Syria in the face of attacks by these groups," he said.