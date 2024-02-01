President Ilham Aliyev's outstanding contributions to Azerbaijan's growth deserve global admiration -Vladimir Orlić

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. President Ilham Aliyev's outstanding contributions to Azerbaijan's growth deserve global admiration, Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia Vladimir Orlić told Trend.

“Based on all the results achieved over the past 20 years, Azerbaijan deserves the world’s sincere congratulations and admiration. Without strong and capable political leadership, the great deeds and impressive results, of course, would not have been possible, and the credit for them should be given directly to President Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

Orlić emphasized that during this period, a strong friendship has developed and strengthened between Serbia and Azerbaijan, accompanied by the establishment of a strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation that continues to set new records.

"The relationship we have today is founded, first and foremost, upon the great friendship, mutual respect, and support of our leaders, President Aleksandar Vucic and President Ilham Aliyev, which is also followed by all others: our governments, parliaments, as well as our citizens. We will continue to strengthen this relationship, of which we are sincerely proud," Orlić said.

Addressing Azerbaijan's liberation of territories occupied by Armenia, the chairman emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a sovereign state, has the right to employ military and political strategies to reclaim its territorial integrity.

“The protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity is a sacred right that holds the greatest importance for everyone in the world and has a clear strategic nature, is guaranteed by the UN Charter to every state, and must be observed without exception. This is precisely Serbia’s clear position as well, and we state it openly to all. Unfortunately, our two countries are aware that not everyone’s position on this is equally principled across the world. That is why we need to fight jointly for the observance of the international law principle, and Serbia and Azerbaijan are on the same side in this respect. The right of the state to use a military-political strategy to restore its integrity is indisputable, as President Aliyev did in the case of Azerbaijan,” he said.

According to Orlić, Serbia is also deeply grateful to Azerbaijan for its clear and firm commitment to respecting Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is the support Azerbaijan demonstrates on every occasion.

“This is the greatest proof of sincere friendship. Azerbaijan can always count on the very same support from Serbia, which wishes Azerbaijan the same things it wishes for itself: peace, stability, progress, and development,” he said.

He noted that the historic importance of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, on its entire territory, is undoubtedly enormous. For every country in the world, this would be hard evidence of state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"It is pivotal to hear the voice of all citizens of the country during elections, as it is decisive for the future. Without such a free policy, no progress is possible, whether in the economy, infrastructure, or quality of life. Both Azerbaijan and Serbia have understood this truth well, owing to the courage and vision of their leaders, and that is precisely the policy they are pursuing. Citizens recognize this unmistakably, actively participating in protecting their good future and choosing to be guided into this future by the best," Orlić concluded.