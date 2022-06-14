Low-cost airline “Buta Airways” will resume flights from Baku to Ufa and back in July

Thus, starting from 3 July, the airline will launch flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Ufa. The flights from Baku to Ufa will be performed twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

Also, “Buta Airways” will start to operate flights to Astrakhan (on Thursdays and Sundays), Mineralnye Vody (on Tuesdays and Sundays), Kazan (on Wednesdays and Saturdays).

Tickets for all scheduled flights of “Buta Airways” to Russian cities are already on sale at the accredited agencies of the carrier, as well as on the official website of the airline (www.butaairways.az).

Passengers who meet the specified conditions of carriage and are permitted to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for carriage on these flights.

Before the flight all passengers planning to travel to Russia are recommended to get acquainted with the rules and restrictions in force at the country. The rules of entry into the country during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/russia.

Information about the rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan.