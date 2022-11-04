CLAAS XERION 4000 farm tractor presented in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Global climate change is one of the factors affecting agriculture. Changing climate factors, growing population make the efficient use of land resources inevitable. As Azerbaijan is located in an arid zone, efficient use of land and water resources is one of the main strategic factors facing farmers.

4S company presents the world’s most famous and innovative agricultural techniques to Azerbaijani farmers. In particular, the technical equipment of the German Claas brand have been operating efficiently and productively in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector for many years. Recently, 4S has demonstrated a number of modern technologies to Azerbaijani farmers as part the meeting on "Adapting to climate change: New techniques for soil and resource protection" organized by the Agriculture Ministry.

The AXION 820 tractor, presented by 4S LLC and equipped with the most innovative technology, which has long proven itself among Azerbaijani farmers, was again in the spotlight.

All components and systems of the 232 hp (horse power) AXION 820 tractor are designed for high durability and long service life. It is really worth trusting. Even if there are bumps and potholes on the road, AXION 820 will make sure of smooth operation. That’s because it is the only tractor in its power class with a cabin equipped with a full 4-point suspension. However, this is just an example of the work of the shock absorbers of the tractor, which are superior in all respects.

For example, pneumatic seat suspension makes it possible for the operator to work without fatigue even during long working days.

4S General Director Elhan Alakbarov noted that the cabin of AXION 820 is significantly different from the usual one. CLAAS AXION 820 models are offered with a full suspension system to ensure that nothing gets in the way of the operator. The innovations applied by CLAAS specialists make control easier for the operator.

At the same time, Azerbaijani farmers got a chance to get acquainted with the XERION 4000 model.

The XERION 4000 is the most successful synthesis of power and intelligence – the tractor is not only powerful, but also highly maneuverable, which allows it to easily cope with any job. With this model, it is possible to easily manage various devices.

Referring to the creation history of the XERION 4000, Elhan Alakbarov noted that this powerful machine was introduced in 1997 after 20 years of major research and has been considered the most sought-after and trustworthy equipment in the agricultural sector for 25 years.

Alakbarov, as an economist, believes that the processes taking place in recent years in the global agricultural sector, along with increasing productivity, make it important to reduce production costs, and therefore 4S provides Azerbaijani farmers with the XERION 4000 and the XERION 5000 models.

The XERION models, which have been constantly improved since 1997, currently remain the most popular machines among farmers around the world.

XERION can help farmers easily complete a variety of tasks, not only in the planting area, but also in the countryside in general. Today, the XERION 4000 is widely used in road infrastructure construction and forestry, along with plowing and soil fertilization.

The Xerion 4000 model, presented after the Xerion 5000 model, has 435 horsepower capacity. At the same time, the Xerion 4000 model is equipped with the CEBIS system and other innovative technologies, which makes the work of the machine operator as easy and comfortable as possible.

Also, the updated and improved version 260 of the Claas Dominator combine was presented to farmers. This combine has become the most reliable partner of Azerbaijani farmers for many years and has successfully proven itself. Reliable and always ready to work, the new 260 series of the dominator has 5 straw shakers, as well as a 60% increased cleaning area, 2 times larger grain tank. The tank of the new Claas Dominator can be emptied in just 1 minute, which makes it possible to increase the rate of work and harvesting speed in the field. The combine shows high productivity in harvesting all types of grain crops.

The Rubin 10 disc trowel provides intensive and uniform mixing of organic matter and soil even in difficult conditions to a working depth of about 12 cm, thereby allowing a significant reduction in moisture due to evaporation.

For proper productivity, along with soil cultivation, it is important to choose the right sowing technology. According to 4S specialists, many years of experience show that Lemken brand Solitair 12 sowing equipment is effective and high performing in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector. The presence of a 5,800-liter hopper makes its long-term operation possible, which allows both cost optimization and time saving.

CEO of 4S Elhan Alakbarov noted that farmers can get CLAAS, Lemken and other innovative technologies offered by 4S through effective leasing deals. At the same time, 4S specialists keep the equipment operating under constant service control and prevent it from staying idle by effectively and quickly intervening when needed.

In general, 4S LLC offers Azerbaijani farmers the most innovative technologies of the global agricultural sector, such as Claas, Lemken, Amazone, Moro Aratri and others. Farmers can visit the 4S sales office five days a week from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (GMT+4) and receive detailed information from specialists on the methods proposed for their requirements. 4S offers farmers products that can be long and efficiently used.