Azerbaijan aims to start issuing electronic licenses in agriculture field (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The issuance of licenses for realization of agricultural products in Azerbaijan is planned to become electronic, said Head of the Entrepreneurship Development Department under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Elchin Ibrahimov, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov made the statement during the "Support for the Establishment of Business Information Systems in Rural Areas" event.

According to him, this project is going to accelerate the development of agriculture in the country's regions as well as increase economic activity.

"There are huge opportunities for agriculture development on Azerbaijan's liberated territories. The development of this sector will be supported in the future, as well as joint investments with partners," Ibrahimov added.