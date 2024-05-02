EU supports Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29 - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. European Union supports Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko told reporters, Trend reports.

"This year, our collaboration is intricately linked to the climate agenda. The European Union, a leading international actor in the fight against climate change, is willing to work together with Azerbaijan to provide assistance during its presidency of COP29. We collaborate with the objective of identifying and promoting resolutions to worldwide climate issues," he said.

Will be updated