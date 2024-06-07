Increase your income with high interest deposits from Kapital Bank

As we announced earlier, that the country's first bank, Kapital Bank continues its deposit campaign that provides 10% of annual income for 6 months. Due to high customer demand, the campaign period has been extended until the end of June. Thus, anyone who places a capital deposit before June 30 for 6 months will receive an annual income of 10% per annum.

By visiting the nearest Kapital Bank branch or through Birbank mobile app, for those aiming to convert their cash into a profitable and reliable investment, can place any amount to the bank.

It should be noted that the minimum deposit amount placed when contacting a branch is 500 AZN, and the minimum digital deposit amount is 1 AZN. The deposit amount can be increased by at least 100 manats. Interest on the deposit is accrued monthly or at the end of the period. The insured amount is 100,000 manats.

