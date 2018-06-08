Azerbaijani FM meets Gambian counterpart (PHOTO)

8 June 2018 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received a delegation headed by his Gambian counterpart Ousainou Darboe in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend June 8.

Expressing his satisfaction over visiting Azerbaijan, the Gambian minister mentioned that he was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and during the meeting fruitful discussions were held.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in various areas between Azerbaijan and Gambia. The ministers underlined the importance of the expansion of legal framework and exchange of mutual visits in the development of bilateral relations, adding that the two countries closely cooperate within the UN, OIC and other international organizations.

The ministers also noted that there is a huge potential for the cooperation in tourism, education, health and other spheres and to this end discussed the possibility of education opportunities for Gambian students at the higher education institutions of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the ADA University, Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about scholarships by Azerbaijan for students from the OIC and Non-Aligned Movement member countries.

Mammadyarov also informed his colleague about Baku’s candidature to host Expo 2025.

Informing his interlocutor about the recent negotiation process on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mammadyarov highly appreciated the just and fair position of Gambia on the settlement of the conflict on the basis of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

