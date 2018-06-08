Azerbaijan to further support efforts for restoring peace in Afghanistan (PHOTO)

8 June 2018 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan will continue supporting the efforts of the international community aimed at restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said, according to the message of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Hasanov was speaking at the NATO meeting in Brussels June 8 held at the level of defense ministers of the nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the political situation and security in Afghanistan, the future of the mission, the continuation of the financial support required for maintaining the security forces after 2020 and other issues were discussed.

The peacekeeping contingent consisting of 120 servicemen of Azerbaijan takes part in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

Azerbaijan also continues to contribute to the NATO mission by means of multimodal transit, training, and financial support to the Trust Fund of the Afghan National Army.

