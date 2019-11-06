Lithuanian ambassador: Solution to Karabakh conflict important for development and security of South Caucasus

6 November 2019 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas, Trend reports on Nov. 6 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the Azerbaijani minister stressed the continuation of Armenia’s aggression policy.

He emphasized that despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, peaceful negotiations are deliberately delayed by Yerevan.

During the meeting, the parties held an exchange of views on military cooperation and highlighted the need to implement agreements reached in the field of military education, including continuing the courses organized for military personnel and increasing the number of students attending these courses.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction with the beginning of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and stressed that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijan- Lithuania relations, in particular, the cooperation in the military field.

Stressing that Lithuania recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and treats it with respect, Navikas noted that his country is a supporter of a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding that this is also important in terms of the development and security of the South Caucasus.

The parties discussed aspects of regional and bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zenith Energy approves Prospectus for issuance of 25M euros
Oil&Gas 15:08
With introducing eSIM, concept of roaming to disappear – Azerbaijani expert
ICT 15:08
Healthcare ministry prepares proposals on simplification of import of medicines to Azerbaijan
Society 15:02
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijan's state agencies increase
ICT 15:00
Elektrogas company discloses number of heating systems sold in Azerbaijan
Business 13:20
Coca-Cola inks big contract in Azerbaijan
Business 13:20
Latest
Construction of road bridge nearing completion in Turkey
Turkey 15:19
Largest share of GWP in Uzbekistan belongs to voluntary non-life insurance products
Finance 15:15
Zenith Energy approves Prospectus for issuance of 25M euros
Oil&Gas 15:08
With introducing eSIM, concept of roaming to disappear – Azerbaijani expert
ICT 15:08
Germany is just another country, ECB's 'owl' Lagarde tells paper
Europe 15:07
Turkmen president to hold talks in Italy
Turkmenistan 15:02
Healthcare ministry prepares proposals on simplification of import of medicines to Azerbaijan
Society 15:02
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijan's state agencies increase
ICT 15:00
Iran takes new step away from nuke deal
Nuclear Program 14:55