268 people already applied for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections

14 December 2019 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 268 people have already applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting Dec. 13, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that 71 candidacies have already been approved, and 29 candidates have received signature lists.

Azerbaijan will hold early parliamentary elections Feb.9, 2020.

