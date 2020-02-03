Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Sri Lanka

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka His Excellency Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said.

“I believe that the friendly bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka and our cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement, in particular, will successfully continue further,” the Azerbaijani president added. “I wish you good health, successes in your activities, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Sri Lanka.”

