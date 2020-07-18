President Ilham Aliyev: We will not take a step back in connection with Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

“We will not take a step back in connection with the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and future objectives, Trend reports.

“I must also say that in a recent interview with Azerbaijani TV channels, I once again stated my position, our principled position in connection with the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I said that the Azerbaijani people are fed up with these meaningless negotiations. Therefore, let those who are dealing with this issue and putting forward their mediation proposals these days think about it, the patience of the Azerbaijani people is not limitless. We have created a powerful army. The unity between the people and government is the main condition for the development and stability in Azerbaijan. Therefore, we will not take a step back in connection with the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored, and our opinion on this issue is categorical,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“As for our actions, we are taking and will take the necessary steps at the right time.”

“I do not want to say more than what I said and do not want to get ahead of the events. I do not advise anyone to be ahead of the events in Azerbaijan. It is not necessary. It can be harmful. We know what, when and how to do something. I believe that recent history has repeatedly shown this, both in the political and diplomatic plane and on the battlefield. We do everything with precision. Over the past four years, there have been three operations and three clashes. We have won all three. In all three, we hoisted our flag where we wanted. In all three, we dealt a crushing blow to the enemy. It would be wrong to say anything more than this,” said President Ilham Aliyev.