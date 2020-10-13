US Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association makes statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

The US Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association expresses its concern over the ongoing military activities in the Nagorno Karabakh and other internationally recognized occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the association's statement said, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn the deliberate shelling of the civilian population and non-military objects by the armed forces of Armenia yet again. The US Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and demands unconditional and immediate withdrawal of the occupying forces of Armenia as per UN Resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884). We further call our alumni to support Azerbaijan's just cause through international media, academic and diplomatic intellectual channels, as well as, provide aid to the people of Azerbaijan affected by the military aggression of Armenia," the statement said.