Nobody entitled to control us - new stage of anti-Russian policy in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

A new anti-Russian propaganda campaign is gaining momentum in Armenia.

The growing anti-Russian sentiment in Armenia over the past decade has not gone unnoticed. The big defeat in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War accelerated this process by several times. Political circles, opponents of the current Armenian prime minister, and even from time to time Nikol Pashinyan himself point to Russia as one of the main reasons for the defeat.

The Armenian people often accuse Russia of not supporting them. These views were openly expressed even at rallies held in the post-war period.

Now the opposition, which wants to come to power in Armenia, also began to openly make anti-Russian statements.

During his speech at a rally in Freedom Square in Yerevan, a candidate for Armenian Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan openly accused Russia, saying that the Russian control over Armenia is unacceptable, Trend reports.

"Of course, none of us agree with the trilateral statement [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] and signed on November 9, 2020,” Manukyan added. “But we cannot cancel it because behind all this there is a war that we do not need and for which we are not ready now. But the time will come and this document will greatly change. One thing should be changed in it - the roads that must pass through Zangezur, like all other roads in Armenia, must be controlled only by the Armenian side. No other country is entitled to control our roads."

It is clear from the statements of the new candidate that the Armenians want to completely eliminate dependence on Russia.

The anti-Russian policy in Armenia appeared long ago, not only during the war [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war] or during the period of Pashinyan's coming to power, but also in the previous years.