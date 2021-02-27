It is necessary to end deployment of Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry

Politics 27 February 2021 22:31 (UTC+04:00)
It is necessary to end deployment of Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

After the signing of a joint statement on November 10, 2020, which entailed the cessation of all hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia, there are cases of sending personnel of the Armenian armed forces for military service in the internationally recognized territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which contradicts the norms and principles of international law, the basic principles of international human rights, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"According to the international media agencies operating in Armenia, the personnel of the Armenian armed forces was fraudulently or by coercion involved in military activities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which caused protests from both the military personnel and their family members. The information stated that the parents of the servicemen openly protested against the enlistment of their children in the military service in Azerbaijan, that the Armenian servicemen were secretly transported through the Lachin corridor and forcibly placed in the territories of Azerbaijan, where their lives were endangered, and they themselves were subjected to torture and inhuman treatment." the ministry said.

"In this regard, we note that the deployment of the armed forces of Armenia in the internationally recognized territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan in any form without the consent of Azerbaijan is a clear violation of the norms and principles of international law, in particular the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the international borders of states, as well as the provisions of other international documents, which Armenia itself stands for," the ministry said.

"The illegal deployment of Armenian troops to the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are currently stationed, is also a gross violation of the joint statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia dated November 10, 2020. We remind that the joint statement of November 10 envisages the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan in parallel with the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces. The statement also guarantees the safety of the movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions along the “Lachin Corridor”. The use of this corridor for military purposes, especially the infiltration of personnel into our territories in secret, in civilian form and in civilian vehicles, is a gross violation of the movement regime of the “Lachin Corridor”. This is a violation of the peacekeeping contingent's control mechanisms and undermines the contingent's efforts to stabilize the situation in the region," the foreign ministry said.

"These steps by Armenia seriously question the measures envisaged by the mentioned statement to normalize relations, ensure peace and stability in the region on the basis of mutual recognition and respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and international borders of states, and serve to aggravate the situation. We would like to note that it was Armenia's illegal deployment of its armed forces in Azerbaijan in late November last year after the entry into force of the trilateral statement that caused military tensions in the region. Armenian sabotage group that carried out attacks on Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians was neutralized as a result of the anti-terrorist operation, and a group of 62 people was detained and handed over to the investigative bodies of Azerbaijan. Illegal entry of armed persons into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in addition to causing international legal liability for the country to which they belong, creates individual criminal liability for such persons in accordance with the national legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the statement said.

"Involvement of Armenian military personnel for illegal military purposes on the territory of another country - the Republic of Azerbaijan, in particular by deception and coercion, is a serious violation of international human rights law, as well as the provisions enshrined in relevant documents adopted within the framework of regional organizations such as the Council of Europe and the OSCE, to which Armenia is a member," the ministry said.

"The Azerbaijani side demands that Armenia put an end to the illegal deployment of its armed forces on the Azerbaijani territory and calls on the international community to take the necessary measures to put an end to such provocative actions by Armenia. At the same time, it is important that organizations with a mandate to protect human rights strongly condemn the actions of Armenia that grossly violate the human rights and freedoms of the members of its Armed Forces, endangering their lives and health without the need for legal protection, and take measures to compel this country to refrain from such activities," the ministry said.

"The Azerbaijani side declares once again that in order to ensure peace and stability, prosperity and sustainable economic development in the region, Armenia has no other alternative than the full and conscientious fulfillment of all its obligations arising from international law, as well as joint statements signed on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021," the ministry said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP
Azerbaijan focused on rehabilitation, reconstruction of liberated lands - MP
Azerbaijan focused on rehabilitation, reconstruction of liberated lands - MP
Putin discusses current situation in Karabakh with Russian Security Council members
Putin discusses current situation in Karabakh with Russian Security Council members
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UK records another 7,434 coronavirus cases, 290 deaths Europe 23:17
It is necessary to end deployment of Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry Politics 22:31
WHO reports over 420,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 22:10
Istanbul’s major Galataport project to go live in April Turkey 21:28
0.03% of pupils and 0.1% of school staff in Georgia confirmed with Covid-19 this week Georgia 21:25
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 28 Oil&Gas 21:18
Uzbekistan's largest share in formation of GDP falls on Tashkent Uzbekistan 21:18
Azerbaijan's revenues from tea, coffee exports double in Jan.2021 Business 21:17
Cargo movements in Iran's Khalij-e-Fars port increase Transport 21:16
China conditionally approves one-shot recombinant COVID-19 vaccine Other News 20:41
Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit World 19:33
More than 165,000 apply for Turkey’s most popular scholarship Turkey 18:42
Georgian Railway resumes passenger transfers Georgia 18:33
Kazakhstan reports value increase in all types of deposits Business 18:21
New road put into operation in Iran's Golestan Province Transport 18:18
Azerbaijan sets up working subgroups to prepare 2021-2025 Development Strategy Economy 18:14
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 18:12
Azerbaijan reports 172 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:56
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance to put up medium-term bonds for auction Finance 17:08
Azerbaijan's banking sector ends January 2021 with profit Finance 16:13
Foundation of several manufacturing enterprises laid in Iran's Qazvin Province Business 15:59
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for metal detector via tender Tenders 15:58
USAID to promote start-up dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 15:04
President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO) Politics 15:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 27 Society 14:59
Bosnian TV channel visits liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam, reminds of Khojaly genocide Politics 14:34
Azerbaijani police officers find ordnances left by Armenians in Khojavand (PHOTO) Politics 14:33
Long-term energy demand impact of COVID-19 is modest Oil&Gas 14:18
President Aliyev to Iranian reporter: Your question is a kind of an accusation (VIDEO) Politics 14:14
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case Other News 13:58
Iran pins hopes on Swiss financial channel to purchase COVID-19 vaccines Business 13:47
Foreign journalists visit village where two-year-old Azerbaijani girl was killed by Armenians Politics 13:47
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Chabahar port revealed Transport 13:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 13:46
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for catering, housekeeping services Tenders 13:33
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Switzerland-made products Business 13:16
Uzbek ministry, German Society for International Cooperation sign agreement Uzbekistan 13:02
Uzbekistan, China expand mutual trade despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:53
Georgia reports 373 new cases of coronavirus on Feb.27 Georgia 12:51
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 12:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 12:49
Baku Metro continues preparatory work for commissioning of new 'November' 8 station Economy 12:11
Iran's exports to Russia increase Business 12:10
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for pumps via tender Tenders 12:08
Kazakh airlines eye to launch several flights on Turkestan-Istanbul route Business 12:06
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender for services on seismic work Tenders 12:05
Volume of electricity generated by renewable energy power plants in Iran announced Oil&Gas 12:00
Researcher talks monuments on ancient Azerbaijani lands vandalized by Armenians (PHOTO) Society 11:59
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 27 Uzbekistan 11:28
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Gubadly's Afandilar village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:08
Iranian currency rates for February 27 Finance 11:07
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia show highest growth rate Finance 11:06
Belarus considering possibility of supplying agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan Business 11:04
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery exceeds plan for kerosene production Oil&Gas 11:01
Azerbaijani oil prices published Finance 10:47
Kazakhstan's uranium mining company opens tender to acquire electro-technical materials Tenders 10:44
Issuance of construction permissions in Georgia down Construction 10:25
Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in capital until end-March Other News 10:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:24
Kazakh gas supply company to attract equipment installation services via tender Tenders 10:23
Turkey's tourism industry puts hopes on safety measures for new season Turkey 10:19
Azerbaijani marketing platform plans to become regional player ICT 09:40
Argentine health minister tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 08:56
Czech gov't declares new state of emergency over coronavirus Europe 08:15
U.S. FDA advisors recommend approving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use US 07:39
Increase in malware attacks makes cybersecurity more relevant than ever - Kaspersky Lab in Azerbaijan ICT 07:10
South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign Other News 06:21
US may announce new sanctions on Russia within weeks - White House press secretary US 05:39
Founder of Indian Jet Airways eyes opening airline in Uzbekistan’s Namangan region Transport 05:01
Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. intelligence report on Khashoggi's killing: statement Arab World 04:39
Israel registers 2,738 new COVID-19 cases, 769,971 in total Israel 04:07
U.S. announces 'Khashoggi ban' for 76 Saudi individuals US 03:33
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 427,000 in past day Other News 02:55
Slovenia confirms first case of coronavirus variant identified in S. Africa Europe 02:13
UN Security Council adopts resolution on vaccination Other News 01:14
UK records another 8,523 coronavirus cases, 345 deaths Europe 00:29
Kazakhstan shows interest in supplies of Belarusian sugar, its manufacturing technology Kazakhstan 26 February 23:31
Turkey reports 9,205 new COVID-19 cases, 2,683,971 in total Turkey 26 February 23:28
Iran, Russia emphasize need to coop. in agricultural sector Business 26 February 23:27
When will Georgia receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine? Georgia 26 February 23:26
House poised to approve Biden's $1.9T coronavirus relief bill in Friday vote US 26 February 22:57
Canada approves use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Other News 26 February 22:31
Azerbaijan discloses volume of liabilities of banks in Jan. 2021 accounting for deposits Finance 26 February 22:02
Azerbaijan imposes restrictions on import of poultry meat from Estonian county Society 26 February 22:02
Amount of financial support of Kazakh manufacturing sector by Baiterek holding increases Business 26 February 22:00
Attracting FDI can help Georgia to boost exports of high-value food products - OECD Business 26 February 22:00
European Council extends mandate of special representative for South Caucasus Politics 26 February 21:54
Kuwait reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases, 189,046 in total Arab World 26 February 21:41
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Africa has gathered steam Other News 26 February 21:23
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP Politics 26 February 20:31
EU supports JCPOA commitments Nuclear Program 26 February 20:28
Azerbaijan focused on rehabilitation, reconstruction of liberated lands - MP Politics 26 February 20:11
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president talks country's success in int'l information field Politics 26 February 19:27
Baku Stock Exchange to auction off Azerbaijani Central Bank's short-term notes Finance 26 February 19:24
Azerbaijan records growth of GDP in non-oil sector over Jan. 2021 Finance 26 February 19:18
Azerbaijan discloses volume of fruits and vegetables exported since early 2021 Business 26 February 18:58
Azerbaijan would like to bring new ideas, proposals to region with help of OSCE - MP Economy 26 February 18:36
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan talk opening ground checkpoints Transport 26 February 18:09
All Armenian prisoners of war have been returned to Armenia - Azerbaijani MP Politics 26 February 18:06
President Aliyev makes phone call to President Erdogan Politics 26 February 17:55
All news