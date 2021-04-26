Putin, Macron discuss situation in Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26
Trend:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Karabakh during a telephone conversation, Trend reports citing Kremlin.
"The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was considered. It was stated with satisfaction that the situation remains calm, systematic work continues on the implementation of the Statements of the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.
Mutual readiness to coordinate on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was expressed, including through the OSCE Minsk Group".
