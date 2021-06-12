Italy becomes one of major markets for our natural gas - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Italy becomes one of the major markets for our natural gas, and oil, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordınary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic Claudio Taffuri, Trend reports.

“The implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor created absolutely new format for cooperation, long-term cooperation. Italy becomes one of the major markets for our natural gas, and oil. These are really important achievements in our bilateral cooperation. Southern Gas Corridor is really a historical project of historical importance and big complexity. But now I think after all this have been accomplished, we need to look to the future and the friendly countries need to find new areas of practical cooperation. I am sure that it will happen because Italian companies are among the first foreign companies which started to work with respect to the reconstruction of the liberated territories. You know that the projects, projects of big importance, of symbolic importance for Azerbaijan and also projects of economic development and infrastructure. In energy sector, power generation, already Italian companies are involved in the process of reconstruction of destroyed hydropower generations, in other areas, in areas of manufacture and production. So this really demonstrates that we are strategic partners not only on paper, in documents but in reality. I am sure that you will be very active in Azerbaijan in order to promote more our bilateral cooperation in different areas so that we have a long-term sustainable, successful bilateral cooperation,” the head of state said.