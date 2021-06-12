President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Italian ambassador (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12
Trend:
Presıdent of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordınary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic Claudio Taffuri.
Latest
President of Azerbaijan receives credentials of incoming non-resident ambassadors of ten countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar district
Azerbaijani ministry discloses time-frame for restoration and conservation work at Chirag Gala monument (PHOTO)
Dynamic, successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is particularly reassuring - President Aliyev
Highly appreciate mediation efforts of Russian Federation in achieving, implementing trilateral statements - President Aliyev