'Masters of Artillery Fire' competition kicks off in Kazakhstan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

The first stage of the competition for the Master of Artillery Fire, being held within the framework of the International Army Games-2021, has kicked off in the Guards Garrison of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At this stage, the teams on armored personnel carriers overcame various obstacles established along the route, performed firing missions from mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns, noted the ministry.

“As a result of the individual arrival, the Azerbaijani servicemen destroyed all targets with precise fire. By the decision of the judges, the national team was awarded third place among nine teams. The first and second places were taken by the artillerymen of Kazakhstan and Russia, respectively,” the ministry said.