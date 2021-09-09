Azerbaijani FM held meeting with diplomats (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a videoconference meeting with the deputy ministers, ambassadors-at-large, heads of specialized structural units of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and diplomatic missions of the country, the press service of the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the effective participation of our country in international events that will take place before the end of this year.

From September 2021, events will be held in a number of international organizations, and in this regard, the autumn months occupy an important place in the calendar of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov said.

It is important to ensure the proper representation of our country at these events, ensuring active participation at the appropriate level, as well as strengthening coordination and mobilizing all opportunities to achieve these goals.

During the meeting, the heads of our country's diplomatic missions to international organizations made speeches. They discussed the preparations for the upcoming events and proposed their suggestions on this matter.