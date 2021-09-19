Information disseminated by Russia regrettable - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.19

Trend:

The information disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense is regrettable, said the deputy head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov, Trend reports.

"Thus, the above incident was investigated with the joint participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation.

As a result, it was established that our units did not open fire on the indicated date and in the indicated direction.

It is unclear that the information examined with the participation of both parties was subsequently presented in a completely different form.

The Azerbaijani side continues its efforts to ensure stability in the region and prevent possible provocations in accordance with the legislation of our country, strictly adhering to the provisions of the trilateral statement", said Eyvazov.