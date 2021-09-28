President Ilham Aliyev played decisive role in Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

A decisive role in Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War was played by correct strategy and tactics of military actions, developed and implemented by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the courage of Azerbaijani servicemen, Doctor of Political Sciences, state advisor of the Russian Federation, Tatyana Poloskova told Trend.

"I was especially impressed by the operation to liberate the city of Shusha. This war could not but end with the victory of Azerbaijan, since the country and its people fought for a just cause, and in such cases, it’s impossible to defeat the people. Law and justice have triumphed in the South Caucasus. We all know that Armenia occupied the territories of Azerbaijan contrary to legal norms, disregarding the requirements of the UN and basic human rights," Poloskova said.

According to her, after Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, the geopolitical situation in the region has radically changed.

"Azerbaijan declared itself as a leader in the South Caucasus, and Turkey - as a powerful country in the region with the potential of a serious international player. Namely, the strategic union of Turkey and Azerbaijan is now the guarantor of stability and positive changes in the South Caucasus," she noted.

"On the eve of the war, statements such as "Armenians are warriors, and Azerbaijanis are traders", "Azerbaijani army can’t compete with the "great Armenian army" and others were made in the Armenian press and in mediocre Russian talk shows," the expert reminded.

The results of the 2020 Second Karabakh War showed that Azerbaijanis can engage in peaceful labor and fight for their land, she added.

"I want to emphasize the feat of Azerbaijani women, in particular, those who defended their land with arms and died for it, as well as those who educated the defenders, morally supported them during the hostilities," Poloskova also noted.

She also added that victory in the Second Karabakh War belongs to all Azerbaijani people.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.