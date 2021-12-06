President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Guba Abad Factory enterprise (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 14:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in the Guba district for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the opening of Guba ABAD Factory enterprise for production of packaging.

Director of ABAD public legal entity Rufat Elchiyev spoke of the work done at the enterprise.

ABAD was established under President Ilham Aliyev's Decree dated 23 September 2016.